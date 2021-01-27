MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stefan Parsons and BJ McLeod Motorsports announced today that Sokal Media Group (Sokal Digital), a leader in automobile advertising from North Carolina, will adorn the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro as a primary sponsor for the February 13th NXS opener at Daytona International Speedway. Springrates Automotive Suspension is also onboard the car for the season’s opener in Daytona as an associate sponsor.

“I can’t thank Sokal Media Group and Sean Taylor from Springrates Automotive Suspension enough,” said Parsons. “I’m really looking forward to representing the Sokal Media Group this season, and what better way to kick it off than at Daytona! Sokal came onboard my car last year at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) and we were able to give them a solid run, finishing in the top 20. I scored my career best finish of P12 in 2019 at Daytona, I believe we can better that this year!”

“We are so happy to be partnering with Stefan Parsons this coming season and really looking forward to seeing him compete for BJ McLeod Motorsports,” said Mark Sokal, owner of Sokal Media Group.”

With headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and offices stretching from up and down the east coast to Texas, Sokal is the area’s largest advertising agency focusing on automotive advertising. Sokal is dedicated to growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services. As a full-service agency, they manage the entire project from start to finish. The company executes everything from media buying, radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, search engine marketing, website design, website maintenance, and much more, while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

In addition to a primary sponsorship at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th, Sokal Media Group will be onboard as a primary sponsor throughout the season, with their next primary at the spring race in Martinsville Speedway.

The 33-race NXS season will begin with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN Radio.

About Sokal Media Group (Sokal Digital)

For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at https://www.gosokal.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Springrates

To learn more about Springrates visit www.springrates.com or via social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About BJ McLeod Motorsports

B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Inc. is owned by current NASCAR Cup driver, BJ McLeod and his wife Jessica. The team is located in Mooresville, North Carolina and operates out of a 15,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility, fielding three full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series entries and Live Fast Motorsports, a new NASCAR Cup Series team. To learn more about BJ McLeod Motorsports, visit www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com. Follow along with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Stefan Parsons Racing

Follow Stefan Parsons news and updates on www.stefanparsons.com and keep track of the latest announcements via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

News Source: SOKAL