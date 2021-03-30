RALEIGH, N.C., March 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The flourishing advertising agency, Sokal, recently became agency of record for Advantage Toyota. Branching out into the Midwest, Sokal will cover full-service advertising to the Calumet City dealership including websites and digital services.

“We’ve secured a terrific client and our goal is to create for Advantage Toyota a customized product that will meet and exceed their expectations,” remarked Mark Sokal, Founder/Chairman of Sokal. “We hope to continue to broaden our scope of influence and we’re perceiving a great appreciation for what we do at Sokal beyond the southeast coast. Our sleeves are rolled up and we’re ready to roll out a fully functional website as well as resourceful digital services for this dealership in order to raise the number of their client leads. We’re excited for where it will take them.”

About Sokal:

Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.

The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For further information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/

For further information about Advantage Toyota, please visit their website at: https://www.advantagetoyotariveroaks.com/

News Source: SOKAL