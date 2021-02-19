RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a leader in the automotive advertising world, recently signed as agency of record for Keffer Volkswagen.

Beginning on March 1, 2021, Sokal will provide a full range of digital and traditional advertising services provided by their professional, creative, and management team of digital experts for the Huntersville, North Carolina dealership.

“Our aim at Sokal is to offer the highest quality advertising services to our clients and I am confident that our partnership with Keffer Volkswagen will prove that outcome,” remarked Mark Sokal, Founder/Chairman of Sokal. “The high standards and excellent quality of Keffer’s vehicles and sales staff, along with our cutting-edge technology and wide range of digital services and creative design, will give this dealership the boost to effectively increase visibility and, therefore, sales. We absolutely look forward to working with them.”

Serving the Charlotte, Statesville, Concord, and Gastonia areas of North Carolina, Keffer Volkswagen is located at 13651 Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.

About Sokal:

Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.

The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/

For more information about Keffer Volkswagen, please visit their website at: https://www.keffervw.com/

News Source: SOKAL