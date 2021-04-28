AUGUSTA, Ga. and PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing provider of sports technology, today announced that they will partner with Augusta Sportswear to simplify the uniform ordering and fulfillment process for millions of sports families.

Today Stack Sports serves about 1 in 3 athletes playing sports in the United States through one of their core technologies and this unparalleled reach combined with the quality products of Augusta will allow them to bring a new, simpler approach to buying uniforms for parents.

“Especially during this period where sports can play such a key role in reconnecting all of us, we are excited to partner with Stack Sports to create better youth sports experiences and deliver on our mission of inspiring physically fit lifestyles, healthy families, and connected communities,” said Dave Elliott, CEO of Augusta Sportswear Brands.

Augusta Sportswear Brands is best known for its leading brands such as Russell Athletic, Holloway, Augusta Sportswear, High Five, and Pacific Headwear. With a portfolio that offers over 75,000 SKUs across over 20 sports, Augusta Sportswear Brands is the largest youth sports apparel company in the U.S.

“Stack Sports is excited to partner with Augusta Sportswear to transform how teams find uniforms. Both Stack Sports and Augusta share a passion for making life easier for volunteers, coaches and administrators. It is that commitment and Augusta’s commitment to quality apparel that will lead to solving real challenges for clubs and leagues,” said Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Stack Sports.

As the youth sports industry continues to recover from COVID-19, this collaboration represents a steep change in the way team apparel is ordered. Building Augusta Sportswear into the registration technology as a part of this partnership will create significant time savings that allow those organizations to focus on what matters most- great youth sports experiences.

About Augusta Sportswear

Augusta Sportswear Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance uniforms, training apparel and fan wear for teams, coaches, athletes, and fans. Made up of five brands, Augusta Sportswear, Holloway, Russell Athletic, Pacific Headwear and High Five, all driven by a simple mission to inspire a physically fit lifestyle, creating more healthy families and connected communities everywhere they operate.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com/.

