ATLANTA, Ga. and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing provider of sports technology, continues its momentum in Soccer with a 5-year partnership extension with long-term partner Georgia Soccer.

Through its U.S. Soccer Connect platform, an exclusive version of the Sports Connect platform developed in conjunction with U.S. Soccer, Stack Sports will continue to deliver best-in-class technology and service to Georgia Soccer. The U.S. Soccer Connect platform will provide the operating system and integrated solutions for the state association, its member clubs and leagues, and the parents, players, coaches and teams participating in Georgia Soccer’s soccer community.

“For the past 15 years we have supported nearly every level of soccer within the state of Georgia. We have consistently collaborated with the state office on ways to make soccer management easy, seamless, and most of all, safe! On a personal level, I grew up a Georgia Soccer player and am the person I am today because of the lessons learned on those same fields, and the same is true for many of our team members. We couldn’t be happier to extend our long-term partnership with Georgia Soccer and continue to deliver best-in-class technology solutions for the GSSA membership,” said Tom Arnett, General Manager of U.S. Soccer Connect.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect and Stack Sports. We at Georgia Soccer are continuously seeking technologies and solutions to make the administration and organization of soccer as smooth as possible for our member clubs & leagues while adding valuable products that enhance their experience. With Stack Sports products and future developments, we are delighted to continue the partnership,” said Laura Halfpenny, Executive Director of Georgia Soccer.

Members of Georgia Soccer will be able to take advantage of U.S. Soccer Connect’s athlete safety features, mobile-first player registration, digital marketing hub, comprehensive financial reporting, automated coach compliance, and direct integration with the U.S. Soccer Federation. This connected ecosystem will save staff and volunteers thousands of administrative hours annually and will continue to improve the connectedness of the game globally.

About Georgia Soccer

Georgia Soccer is the authorized state youth and adult association for Georgia within the United States Adult Soccer Association, United States Youth Soccer Association, and through them is part of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). Also, Georgia Soccer serves as the official National State Association of USSF making it responsible to act on behalf of USSF and provide licensing courses for coaches and certification courses for referees.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/TsMUNbqkh5Q

