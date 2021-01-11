PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing provider of sports technology, today announced a five-year extension of its strategic partnership with PA West Soccer, the governing body for US Youth Soccer in Western Pennsylvania.

Currently powering over 20,000 clubs as well as 50 National Governing Bodies and State Associations, Stack Sports will continue to deliver best-in-class technology and service to PA West through its U.S. Soccer Connect platform, an exclusive version of Stack’s Sports Connect platform developed in conjunction with U.S. Soccer.

The US Soccer Connect platform will provide the operating system and integrated solutions for the state association, its member clubs and leagues, and the parents, players, coaches and teams participating in PA West’s soccer community.

“In a time with so much change and uncertainty, we know we can count on Stack Sports to be there. This long-term partnership will support our goals to continue to grow the game of soccer through innovative thinking and great programing. We are looking forward to a bright future for Soccer in Western Pennsylvania,” said Tim McCoy, Executive Director of PA West.

“We are both motivated and humbled about the opportunity to continue innovating and delivering unique experiences for years to come with PA West and its soccer community. Developing deep strategic partnerships is fundamental to everything we do, and our relationship with PA West is a perfect example of that,” said Tom Arnett, General Manager of Sports Connect.

Members of PA West will be able to take advantage of U.S. Soccer Connect’s athlete safety features, mobile-first player registration, digital marketing hub, comprehensive financial reporting, automated coach compliance, and direct integration with the U.S. Soccer Federation. This connected ecosystem will save staff and volunteers thousands of administrative hours annually and will continue to improve the connectedness of the game globally.

About PA West Soccer

Pennsylvania West State Soccer Association (PA West Soccer) is the National State Association of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the United State Youth Soccer Association (USYS), and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA). PA West State Soccer Association has a current membership of over 130 youth clubs and eight adult leagues with 40,000 youth players, 2,500 amateur adult players, 7,000 active coaches, 1,600 referees and thousands of volunteers involved across the western half of the state of Pennsylvania.



About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/TsMUNbqkh5Q

News Source: Stack Sports