Stack Sports Announces Launch of Integrated Mobile Experience with Stack Team App

The Stack Sports ecosystem includes over 25 services dedicated to powering the sports journey. The new integration will allow organizations that utilize the Sports Connect platform to share their season’s schedule, team, and member data directly with Stack Team App. Additionally, local organizations and National Governing Bodies can utilize this new integration to communicate directly with members more efficiently via the mobile app.

“We are excited for the future of Stack Team App and especially the integration with Sports Connect,” said Rob Fletcher, Managing Director at Stack Sports [GameDay and Stack Team App]. “This collaboration will not only improve the parent and volunteer experience, but it will also transform how the organization manages each season.”

Stack Team App will provide a robust set of additional features for organizations utilizing Sports Connect, including group chat with push notifications, attendance tracking, volunteer sign-up, schedule update notifications, and more.

Stack Sports acquired Team App in November 2021 as part of its mission to transform the sports experience. In order to better align with the Stack Sports brand and ensure the best experience for partners, Team App underwent a brand update to become “Stack Team App.” This rebrand also consisted of changes to the logo and brand colors, which are reflected throughout the product, support site, and marketing channels.

“This rebrand signaled a new chapter for Stack Team App, but did not change our mission of supporting sports organizations and improving the sports experience for athletes, coaches, and fans,” said Rob Fletcher.

To learn more about Sports Connect, visit https://www.sportsconnect.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

