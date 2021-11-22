DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, a global leader in modern sports technology, today announced it will add Team App, the Australia-based leader in team communications, to the Stack Sports ecosystem. More than 30,000 club and league administrators and 200 National Governing Bodies or Professional Franchises power their success with Stack Sports.

This addition of Team App to the Stack Sports suite of products, integrated together with LiveScoring and Streaming from GameChanger by DICK’s Sporting Goods, will allow organizations to gain end-to-end insights from registration to the field of play while allowing parents, coaches and volunteers to more easily communicate with their sports organizations. It further positions Stack Sports as the industry leader in the $15 billion youth sports market.

About Team App

Team App is an Australian based smartphone app trusted by more than 7-million members and over 250,000 sporting clubs, teams, leagues and social groups in 150+ countries across the globe. Team App has helped transform the way coaches, team managers and volunteers are able to communicate and engage with their members. Choosing from a huge range of features, a fully customized app with a dynamically updating website can be created for free in less than 10-minutes.

Located in one of the world’s great sporting cities of Melbourne, Australia, Team App started with a passion to support local community sporting clubs and help them prosper in a technological world. To learn more about how Team App can help your team, go to https://www.teamapp.com/ or download Team App from the App Store or Google Play.

About Stack Sports

With over 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company powers the sports experience through world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, USA Lacrosse, and NFL Flag, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and focused on growing participation in sports through Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth Technology, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

