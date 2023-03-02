ATLANTA, Ga. and PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports has announced a new multi-year partnership with The Coaching Manual, the world’s premier digital soccer coaching platform, to further its mission of inspiring soccer coaches and players around the world through innovative technology partnerships.



Image Caption: Sports Connect & The Coaching Manual.

Sports Connect, the flagship club management platform for Stack Sports, will provide a new digital coach education solution for soccer clubs of all sizes and levels of play. This new connected experience will make season development and session planning easy for soccer coaches and players everywhere. Clubs can access a massive library of professional training content and industry-leading organizational tools to help grow participation in the sport and enhance the overall soccer experience.

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to be a part of Stack’s world-leading digital offerings to the worldwide sports industry, helping to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes around the globe,” said Chris Barton, Founder of The Coaching Manual. “The Coaching Manual’s unrivaled library of training session content featuring some of the most respected coaches in the world, as well as market-leading tools and education resources, will be instantly available to thousands of coaches thanks to this partnership. We are dedicated to supporting Stack’s customers and partners in alignment with their four key pillars: Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development – and in doing so, ensuring a more rewarding soccer experience for all.”

“Partnerships like this are an integral part of our goal of creating a connected ecosystem in soccer and improving the overall experience for all coaches and players. We are honored to work with The Coaching Manual to make this a reality,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “The Coaching Manual helps inspire its members to achieve their full potential, and Sports Connect will be an integral partner in this mission. We are proud to serve alongside their mission through innovative coaching and education technology solutions.”

Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect and The Coaching Manual will have access to a full suite of features, including training session and development tools, full coaching sessions, season plans, and much more.

To learn more about Sports Connect’s new Coach Education Platform powered by The Coaching Manual, visit https://www.sportsconnect.com/coaching-manual/.

About The Coaching Manual:

The Coaching Manual is a resource built for soccer coaches who want to improve their understanding of coaching, find real practical sessions which they can use, and accelerate the development of their players by creating a first-class soccer learning environment.

The wealth of broadcast-quality video content available on The Coaching Manual is suitable for coaches of all levels, from beginner and recreational coaches to those working in the professional game. As well as world-leading content, The Coaching Manual’s practice design and season planning tools help coaches use their time efficiently and effectively, ensuring players get the most out of every session. Easy-to-use organizational functions allow clubs to build – and effectively communicate – coaching philosophies, player pathways, and more.

The Coaching Manual provides access to more than 3,000 pieces of coaching content including broadcast-quality video content – including sessions and practices provided by some of the best coaches in the game – insightful guides, In-depth coach interviews, handy infographics, articles, and more. With the world’s largest library of coach and player education content and a suite of tools to help coaches deliver a consistently brilliant learning experience, The Coaching Manual is the leading online soccer education resource.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports