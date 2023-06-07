PLANO, Texas, June 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, a leading provider of sports software solutions, successfully launched Stack Tourney, its new brand identity for the tournament platform. Since the launch, Stack Sports has been actively working to enhance the product and provide an integrated experience for its partners.



Stack Tourney integrates directly with Stack Team App and Stack Pay, into a seamless and secure platform that caters to the needs of sports organizations. With a focus on user experience, Stack Sports aims to revolutionize the sports software industry and streamline operations for its customers.

“This is the end of fragmented sports software as we know it,” said Brandon Shangraw, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Stack Sports. “From here on out, organizations can expect products that seamlessly work together with a fully integrated user experience that helps everyone succeed.”

The addition of Stack Tourney follows the launch of Stack Officials as Stack Sports continues to innovate in the Youth Sports market. Stack Sports has been dedicated to supporting sports and facilitating participation through user-friendly software and exceptional service. Currently, over 450,000 organizations worldwide utilize Stack Sports products.

“Stack Sports’ league management, data, and communication products fuel productivity, and connect our membership in ways that were not possible before,” said Daniel Smith, General Manager of Stack Team App. “We’re excited to be a part of the evolution with Stack Tourney and explore the next chapter of building a more connected sports ecosystem.”

Since its launch, Stack Tourney has delivered an array of valuable features to its users, including:

Built-in scheduling flexibility, encompassing Round Robin, Pool Play, Brackets, and more.

Time-saving functionalities such as automated scheduling and schedule import.

Customized online registration forms for seamless participant management.

Real-time posting of results and standings, which can be easily accessed through the Stack Team App.

Real-time push notifications and alerts, seamlessly integrated with the Stack Team App.

Existing Stack Sports partners can continue to leverage the ecosystem tools provided by Stack Sports. These include Stack FanWear, Stack Raise, Stack Pay, Sports Connect, GameDay, CaptainU, TeamInn, GeoSnapshot, GameChanger, Stack Team App, and Stack.com.

The successful launch of Stack Tourney marks a significant milestone for Stack Sports and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the sports community. With a strong foundation and a continuous focus on improving the user experience, Stack Sports is poised to lead the way in the sports software industry.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

About Stack Tourney:

Stack Tourney is a cutting-edge tournament platform introduced by Stack Sports, a leading provider of sports software solutions. With seamless integration of Stack Team App and Stack Pay, Stack Tourney offers a unified and secure experience for sports organizations. Built with trusted Stack Sports security and powered by top-notch service, Stack Tourney brings together scheduling flexibility, time-saving features, customized registration forms, real-time results and standings, and real-time push notifications. With its commitment to revolutionizing the sports software industry, Stack Tourney is reshaping the way tournaments are managed, providing an integrated solution for organizations to thrive and succeed.

