DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, a global leader in modern sports technology, announced it has added Meridix, an innovative video streaming platform with the industry’s most flexible technology, to the Stack Sports ecosystem.



“Combining Meridix with Stack Sports is going to be a huge value add for our Partners and truly simplify the sports experience,” said Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Stack Sports.

More than 30,000 club and league administrators, 200 National Governing Bodies or Professional Franchises, and millions of families trust Stack Sports to power their sports journey. The planned addition of Meridix will add a fast-growing and innovative technology to the growing ecosystem of solutions offered to sports organizations to simplify sports. Expanding services to coaches and families further strengthens Stack Sports’ position as the industry leader in the $44 billion global youth sports market.

Meridix is an unlimited streaming platform for any size team or organization. It simplifies covering sports LIVE at any level, including youth, high school, college, and pro. Complete with HD video, audio streams, scores, stats, and easy-to-use monetization tools, Meridix offers the best experience for sports organizations. Get started for FREE today at Meridix.com/signup.

“Stack Sports is the only company that can marry a best-in-class registration and data layer with world-class end consumer applications,” said Jeff Young, CEO at Stack Sports. “We truly believe that connecting these two technologies will accelerate our vision to grow participation and transform the sport experience worldwide.”

This combination of Meridix and Stack Sports will allow organizations to have an end-to-end video solution from pre-event marketing through Sports Connect, to the field of play, all the way through athlete highlights, truly simplifying the experience for parents, coaches, and administrators.

“Meridix has truly been a game changer for our tournament,” said Blake Whittle Pontiac Holiday Tournament. “Thanks to their innovative and robust platform, our tournament has brought in additional revenue we never thought was possible through their pay-per-view feature. Their support is top notch and the broadcast quality is so good. We look forward to streaming our tournament on Meridix for years to come.”

“With its mission to increase participation and transform the youth sports experience, Stack Sports is truly aligned with Meridix’s vision to simplify the broadcast experience,” said Tyler Feret, CEO & Founder at Meridix. “We are confident the combination of Meridix’s tools for coaches, administrators, event operators, athletes, parents, and fans with Stack Sports’ industry-leading ecosystem of sports technology will create real value for our partners and for sports as a whole.“

About Meridix:

Meridix is Live Streaming Made Easy. One of the fastest-growing video streaming and broadcast platforms in sports, with over 200,000 events streamed already, from any device, it ensures your fans don’t miss a moment of the action. The easy-to-use monetization tools have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for sports organizations using your choice of pay-per-view, ticketing, season passes, and instant downloads. It is FREE to get started and works for ALL sports!

Start Streaming Today at https://www.meridix.com/ .

About Stack Sports:

With over 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company powers the sports experience through world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, USA Lacrosse, and NFL Flag, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and focused on growing participation in sports through Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth Technology, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

