PLANO, Texas and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in the state, has announced a multi-year partnership extension with Sports Connect as part of its mission to grow and advance the game of soccer in Tennessee. As the exclusive technology provider of TSSA, Sports Connect will continue to provide technology solutions for the state association, affiliated leagues and clubs, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.

Sports Connect is a key component of the U.S. Soccer Connect mission of growing participation and advancing the sport of soccer in conjunction with U.S. Soccer. The U.S. Soccer Connect initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports connecting every level of the soccer pathway. It represents the largest commitment of technology and sport resources to any project in American sports history.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Sports Connect as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider of Tennessee State Soccer Association,” said Hans Hobson, Chief Operating Officer of TSSA. “Using innovation to pioneer soccer forward is part of our vision for the sport, and this partnership ensures our affiliated clubs are utilizing the most innovative solution on the market.”

As an exclusive partner of TSSA, Sports Connect will serve as the participation growth platform for both the state office and its member clubs. The company has worked alongside the state association to streamline TSSA’s financial collecting through customized online invoice management. Additionally, the Tennessee Soccer Referee Program recently partnered with Officials Connect, powered by Stack Sports, in order to provide streamline referee assignments and management solutions.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to continue our partnership with the Tennessee State Soccer Association with a goal of growing the sport in the state,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “TSSA has a long history of driving the sport forward, and we are proud to help progress their vision for soccer through innovative technology and best-in-class support.”

Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration with TSSA, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, data insights, secure online payment processing, and more.

About Tennessee State Soccer Association:

The Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation. Founded in 1976, TSSA is governed by a Board of Directors that is elected by representatives from our 100+ Member Associations, and maintains a State Office in Nashville, Tennessee with a professional staff. Our vision is, “To be the Premier State Association known for Partnerships, Promotion, and Pioneering the next movement of soccer.” The Tennessee State Soccer Association is part of a much larger soccer community. TSSA is a proud member of the United States Youth Soccer Association (USYSA), United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA), United States Soccer Federation (USSF), and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). For more information, see https://www.tnsoccer.org/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

