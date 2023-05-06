LOS ANGELES, Calif. May 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The LAPD and the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles have won the National Faith and Blue Weekend Photo Contest for the “confidence, purpose and togetherness of the volunteers” shown in the massive Faith and Blue Weekend cleanup. Faith and Blue is a grass-roots initiative that seeks to create “safer, stronger, more just and unified communities” through “partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.”



Image Caption: Caption: Faith and Blue community cleanup cosponsored by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Cosponsored by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Faith and Blue Weekend in Hollywood bought together 50 community partners to clean and beautify the neighborhood.

Under the banner “Unity in the Community,” more than 460 volunteers cleaned 170 city blocks, washed 200 storefronts and beautified some 1,300 square feet of spaces with a graffiti paint-out.

Among the 50 organizations that came together in support of this initiative were the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Hollywood Partnership, the L.A. Office of Community Beautification, the L.A. Department of Sanitation, and numerous local businesses and faith-based organizations.

Restaurants including Shakey’s and Pink’s Hotdogs set up tables of snacks and drinks for the volunteers. Home Depot and GarboGrabber brought supplies. A mariachi band entertained the crowd gathered in the parking lot of Hollywood’s iconic Capitol Records Building. And the volunteers provided the muscle.

Delighted with the turnout, the LAPD Hollywood Captain thanked the Church of Scientology for its commitment to making Hollywood “a safer and cleaner place.”

Faith and Blue founder Rev. Markel Hutchins, who arrived in Los Angeles from Atlanta, Georgia, to launch the city’s Faith and Blue Weekend celebrations, was equally enthusiastic about the turnout, because when faiths, communities and law enforcement work together, they can bridge differences, increase collaboration and reduce bias and violence.

The Church of Scientology, LAPD and The Way to Happiness Foundation have partnered in monthly neighborhood cleanups since 2018, including a special annual scouring of Hollywood Boulevard on the eve of each year’s Hollywood Christmas Parade.

After each cleanup, volunteers hand out copies of The Way to Happiness, written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. The Way to Happiness is a common-sense nonreligious moral code with 21 precepts to guide people to make better choices in their lives. By sharing The Way to Happiness with local businesses, volunteers provide them with a tool to promote values and contribute to a cleaner and more ethical community.

