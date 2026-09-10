NOVI, Mich., Sept. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, today announced that its capital markets platform now supports the inclusion of VantageScore® credit scores on mortgage bid tapes, providing lenders and investors with greater visibility into loan-level credit characteristics during the secondary market execution process.



Image caption: Vice Capital Markets.

Lenders can now include VantageScore data, along with other loan-level characteristics, in the bid packages they provide investors. The score moves through the existing bid-tape process, so no separate submission is required. Lenders can also compare completed bid results against the credit profile of the loans they sold.

The announcement comes as the mortgage industry enters a new era of credit scoring competition. On Sept. 4, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would immediately approve all lenders to use VantageScore 4.0, following what Pulte described as a successful initial rollout in which 50 lenders had already delivered loans using VantageScore.

“Bill Pulte’s announcement is a significant moment for the mortgage industry,” said Chris Bennett, chairman of Vice Capital Markets. “If a lender is going to originate with VantageScore, the score shouldn’t disappear the moment the loan goes out for bid. We’ve been focused on ensuring our clients have the data and tools they need to make better secondary market decisions. Putting the score on the tape keeps it in front of the people pricing the loan.”

Vice Capital Markets continues to invest in technology and data integrations designed to help mortgage lenders improve their secondary market execution, manage interest rate risk and gain greater visibility into the factors driving investor valuations. Learn more at www.vicecapitalmarkets.com.

About Vice Capital Markets

Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has expertly navigated interest rate risk and driven profitability on over $1 trillion in MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for a diverse range of financial institutions. Utilizing proprietary risk-management models and an advanced investor and agency platform, Vice Capital has enabled clients to enhance their secondary market strategies and achieve optimal sales gains.

The company’s Vice Execution Portal™ (ViceEx) is an all-inclusive, whole-loan trading platform that enables lenders and secondary market managers to seamlessly send and receive aggregator bulk bids, compare agency executions with customizable retained or co-issue servicing values while guaranteeing the best execution that might otherwise be missed in a manual process.

With traders averaging over a decade of experience, Vice Capital brings the expertise necessary to tackle market challenges and consistently deliver secure and effective profit growth for its clients. For further information, visit www.vicecapitalmarkets.com or call 248-869-8100.

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News Source: Vice Capital Markets