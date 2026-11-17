TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of remote visual inspection solutions, announces the launch of its new 11-inch Screen Replicator Tablet, designed to enhance the viewing and control capabilities of its VJ-4 3D Measurement video borescopes. The addition brings greater flexibility to ViewTech’s inspection technology lineup, providing professionals with an expanded display option to support more efficient inspection workflows.



Image caption: Image caption: The new 11-inch Screen Replicator Tablet from ViewTech Borescopes provides an expanded wireless display for the VJ-4 video borescope, helping inspection teams see more and work with greater flexibility.

The rugged 11-inch Screen Replicator Tablet enhances the remote visual inspection experience by wirelessly mirroring and controlling the VJ-4 video borescope display. Its larger screen provides technicians, inspectors, and maintenance professionals with an expanded view of live inspection footage, making it easier to examine internal equipment conditions, identify potential defects, and assess critical visual details in industrial maintenance and nondestructive testing (NDT) applications.

Beyond providing a larger viewing area, the Screen Replicator Tablet allows users to navigate and control the VJ-4 display directly from the tablet through a wireless connection. This added functionality offers greater flexibility during inspections, particularly in situations where improved screen visibility is beneficial or multiple team members need to observe inspection footage. By making visual information easier to view and share, the tablet helps inspection teams evaluate findings and communicate equipment conditions more effectively.

The new Screen Replicator Tablet is also available as an add-on for existing VJ-4 video borescope owners. Clients can upgrade their current inspection systems with the larger wireless display without replacing their existing VJ-4 equipment. This provides a convenient way to expand inspection capabilities while maintaining established equipment investments and workflows.

To help professionals determine which inspection solution best meets their needs, ViewTech Borescopes offers a no-cost, no-obligation demo program. Prospective customers can evaluate ViewTech’s video borescope technology in their own facilities and on their own equipment before making a purchasing decision.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes is a leading provider of remote visual inspection solutions, offering video borescopes and inspection technologies designed to help professionals efficiently examine difficult-to-access areas. ViewTech provides a range of inspection systems for applications across manufacturing, aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and other industrial markets.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

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Image caption: The new 11-inch Screen Replicator Tablet from ViewTech Borescopes provides an expanded wireless display for the VJ-4 video borescope, helping inspection teams see more and work with greater flexibility.

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News Source: ViewTech Borescopes