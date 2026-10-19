ViewTech Borescopes to Debut Advanced 3D Measurement Technology for Business Aviation at NBAA-BACE 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of remote visual inspection solutions, will exhibit at the 2026 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), October 20–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will highlight inspection solutions designed to help business aviation maintenance professionals evaluate aircraft components, identify potential defects, and make informed maintenance decisions.



Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its VJ-4 3D measurement video borescope and screen replicator tablet at NBAA-BACE 2026, October 20–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #2520, highlighting advanced inspection solutions for business aviation maintenance professionals.

At NBAA-BACE booth 2520, ViewTech will feature its VJ-4 video borescope, including 3D measurement capabilities that allow technicians to capture dimensional measurements of internal components and assess potential defects more accurately. Available in select configurations, the VJ-4 3D measurement video borescope combines high-resolution imaging with measurement technology to support detailed inspections of critical aircraft components.

Also on display will be ViewTech’s rugged 11-inch Screen Replicator Tablet, which wirelessly mirrors and enables control of the borescope’s display. The tablet provides a larger viewing screen for inspection footage, making it easier for maintenance teams to view inspection results and collaborate in demanding MRO environments.

“Business aviation maintenance teams rely on accurate inspection data to assess aircraft component conditions and guide maintenance decisions,” said Zack Wessels, ViewTech Borescopes Senior Sales Consultant. “Combining high-resolution imaging, 3D measurement capabilities, and professional reporting tools, ViewTech’s inspection solutions help technicians document findings and communicate results effectively.”

To support inspection documentation, ViewTech also offers ODIN Borescope Report Maker, or Operator Driven Inspections. The software helps users create professional inspection reports that organize findings and can be shared with technicians, engineers, and other decision-makers to support maintenance planning and communication.

ViewTech encourages aviation maintenance professionals to experience the VJ-4 video borescope firsthand through its 21-day, no-cost, no-obligation demonstration program. This opportunity allows teams to evaluate the technology on their own aircraft and equipment before making a purchase decision.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes is a leading provider of remote visual inspection solutions, offering video borescopes and inspection technologies designed to help professionals efficiently examine difficult-to-access areas. ViewTech provides a range of inspection systems for applications across manufacturing, aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and other industrial markets.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

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Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its VJ-4 3D measurement video borescope and screen replicator tablet at NBAA-BACE 2026, October 20–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #2520, highlighting advanced inspection solutions for business aviation maintenance professionals.

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes