COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit at the ASNT Annual Conference from October 12-15 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, showcasing its latest advancements in remote visual inspection technology, including a new screen replicator tablet designed to enhance the flexibility and convenience of industrial borescope inspections.



IMAGE caption: ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its VJ-4 3D Measurement Video Borescope and new screen replicator tablet at Booth 543 during the 2026 ASNT Annual Conference.

The screen replicator tablet provides a larger, wireless display for ViewTech’s VJ-4 video borescopes, allowing inspectors to mirror and remotely control the borescope’s display. The rugged 11-inch tablet gives inspection teams a convenient way to view live inspection footage on a larger screen while maintaining control of the borescope from the tablet.

Designed for demanding nondestructive testing and inspection environments, the screen replicator tablet is included with ViewTech’s 3.9mm and 6mm Front View and Side View 3D Measurement video borescopes. Wireless connectivity allows inspectors to share the inspection display without being tethered to the borescope system, providing greater flexibility when working around large or difficult-to-access equipment.

“The new screen replicator tablet gives inspectors another way to interact with and share their borescope inspections,” said Chris Courtright, Sales Consultant and NDT Level III at ViewTech Borescopes. “By pairing a larger, rugged display with the VJ-4 video borescope, inspection teams can improve visibility, collaboration, and accessibility during remote visual inspections.”

ViewTech will also demonstrate the capabilities of its VJ-4 video borescopes, which combine high-resolution imaging, intuitive controls, and advanced inspection features for applications across manufacturing, power generation, oil and gas, and other industrial environments. Available configurations include Front View and Side View options, as well as 3D Measurement capabilities for capturing dimensional information during inspections.

Attendees visiting ViewTech’s booth will have the opportunity to experience the screen replicator tablet and VJ-4 video borescopes firsthand and learn how the technology can help inspection teams evaluate difficult-to-access areas without unnecessary equipment disassembly.

Visit ViewTech Borescopes at Booth 543 during the ASNT Annual Conference to see the new screen replicator tablet in action and discuss remote visual inspection solutions with the ViewTech team.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes is a leading provider of remote visual inspection solutions, offering video borescopes and inspection technologies designed to help professionals efficiently examine difficult-to-access areas. ViewTech provides a range of inspection systems for applications across manufacturing, aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and other industrial markets.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

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IMAGE caption: ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its VJ-4 3D Measurement Video Borescope and new screen replicator tablet at Booth 543 during the 2026 ASNT Annual Conference in Columbus, Ohio.

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News Source: ViewTech Borescopes