DETROIT, Mich., Oct. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit at The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America, October 13–15 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. The event brings together industry professionals focused on advancements in battery technology, electric vehicles, and manufacturing innovation.



Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes showcases its VJ-4 video borescope and screen replicator tablet for industrial inspection at The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America, October 13–15, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan.

As manufacturers continue to advance electric vehicle and battery production, maintaining product quality and identifying defects throughout the manufacturing process remain critical priorities. ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its remote visual inspection solutions, demonstrating how video borescopes can help quality control and maintenance teams inspect internal components, identify potential defects, and improve inspection efficiency.

ViewTech’s screen replicator tablet delivers a larger, wireless viewing experience for the VJ-4 video borescope, allowing inspectors to mirror the borescope’s display and remotely control its functions. Featuring a rugged 11-inch screen, the tablet enables inspection teams to view live footage on a larger display while maintaining convenient control of the borescope, supporting greater visibility and flexibility during inspections.

“Reliable inspection is essential for maintaining quality and production efficiency,” said Joel Greene, ViewTech Borescopes Sales Consultant. “Our video borescopes help technicians inspect hard-to-reach areas and identify potential issues, while ODIN Borescope Report Maker turns inspection findings into professional reports easily shared with technicians, engineers, decision-makers, and customers.”

Attendees are invited to connect with the ViewTech Borescopes team at booth 825 during the show to learn how remote visual inspection technology can support manufacturing quality control, reduce the need for unnecessary teardown, and help identify potential problems before they progress further into production.

For manufacturers unable to attend the event, ViewTech Borescopes offers a no-obligation demonstration program, allowing prospective customers to evaluate a video borescope in their own facility.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes is a leading provider of remote visual inspection solutions, offering video borescopes and inspection technologies designed to help professionals efficiently examine difficult-to-access areas. ViewTech provides a range of inspection systems for applications across manufacturing, aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and other industrial markets.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

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Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes showcases its VJ-4 video borescope and screen replicator tablet for industrial inspection at The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America, October 13–15, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan.

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes