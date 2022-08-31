RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is enhancing its efforts to protect workers and reduce injuries, illnesses, and fatalities in the state after a sudden rise in workplace deaths.



Image Caption: Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

These efforts will address hazardous conditions that workers continuously face every day. Through coordinated outreach, education efforts and on-site inspections, VOSH is determined to identify hazardous workplace conditions and hold industry employers accountable for providing a safe and healthful workplace free from injuries, illnesses, and fatalities.

So far in 2022, the agency has investigated 30 workplace fatalities, an alarming increase over years past. To help combat a further rise in these deaths, employers are encouraged to take advantage of the agency’s free Consultation Services. These services are state/federally grant funded so there is no cost to the employer.

Employers who make use of these services can better understand and comply with the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) standards. Consultation services can provide employers with the ability to identify and correct potential safety and health hazards in the workplace, reduce workplace injuries and illnesses, reduce worker’s compensation costs, and strengthen your workplace safety and health program.

For more information, please visit https://www.doli.virginia.gov/ or call 1-804-371-2327.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Rose

Cooperative Programs Director

jennifer.rose @ doli.virginia.gov

News Source: Virginia Department of Labor and Industry