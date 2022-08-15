PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer — originated in 1966, and the authorized state youth soccer association of Washington and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and FIFA the international governing body of soccer – announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help more athletes find college opportunities.



Image Caption: Washington Youth Soccer and CaptainU.

CaptainU a self-managed recruiting software tool that connects high school athletes and college coaches across the country, is the best way to connect with college coaches and get recruited. This 3-year partnership allows Washington Soccer athletes and parents, instant access to every college soccer coach in the country, while increasing CaptainU’s exposure in the college soccer recruiting world.

“We can’t wait to work with CaptainU to discover more innovative ways to improve college soccer recruiting in the state of Washington,” said Roger Levesque, Executive Director of Washington Youth Soccer. “This partnership will provide our athletes, parents, coaches, and teams access to expert recruiting tools and resources to further enhance their soccer journeys.”

Through this partnership, Washington Youth Soccer athletes will receive a free recruiting profile and highly discounted upgraded plans, coaches are eligible for free CaptainU College accounts, teams are eligible for a free CaptainU Teams accounts, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Washington Youth Soccer and providing them with additional tools and resources to enhance their already great program,” said Brandon Hollmann, General Manager of CaptainU. “Assisting college coaches, teams, and athletes throughout the recruiting process is what we do best, and teaming up with Georgia Soccer is a great opportunity to continue our mission.”

About Washington Youth Soccer:

Washington Youth Soccer originated in 1961 and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and FIFA the international governing body of soccer through the Regional Club League. These partnerships have helped enrich our member and make Washington Youth Soccer the best choice for youth athletes.

About CaptainU:

CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events and colleges. More than 3 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and now powers the recruiting journey for partners like AAU, USA Gymnastics, Washington Youth Soccer, and US Rowing. To learn more about CaptainU, visit http://www.captainu.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

