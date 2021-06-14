TUKWILA, Wash., June 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer (WYS) has chosen Skyhawks Sports Academy (Skyhawks), powered by Stack Sports, as their Official Youth Sports & Camp Partner in a 5 year partnership kicking off in 2021.

With roots dating back to 1961, WYS now has over 93K kids that are involved with the program, and is a leader in grassroots activation. With the average child today spending less than three years playing a sport, grassroots engagement at the camp level plays a role in answering the question; “How do we strengthen our base and establish an environment that promotes a life-long love of the game?”

By partnering with Skyhawks, and through their nearly 200 member clubs, WYS is leading the charge to keep kids in the sport of soccer longer. This partnership combines over 100 years of soccer expertise to bring the fun back to families across Washington State.

“Our goal is to create partnerships that help us develop the recreational game and get more kids playing soccer,” said Tony Roberts, Director of Partnerships & Innovation at Washington Youth Soccer. “With our mission to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of the State of Washington’s youth. Working with someone who was focused on making sure kids had a great time at our camps and was also very experienced at delivering great events was very important to us. That’s why we are excited to Partner with Skyhawks and Stack Sports.”

Skyhawks® Sports Academy powered by Stack Sports, the leading provider of youth sports programs for children 2 to 14 years old, will operate camps with WYS across the state. These programs focus on fun ways to teach life lessons through soccer.

“The staff was great! The kids really responded to them and they made it fun and educational. Thanks to all for a job well done,” said Kelly D, Washington Soccer Parent in Mukilteo. “I also really liked that it was a long (6 hour) [session]. My son agreed it really helped to get him into shape for soccer season. Thanks.”

“Every person has their own unique journey as an athlete,” said Jason Frazier, President of Skyhawks Sports Academy. “By partnering with Washington Youth Soccer we are working together to make sure that the journey for children in Washington is a positive one that hopefully lasts a lifetime. From the athlete’s first time kicking a soccer ball at a Tots class, through sport skill development in Skyhawks camps, and then on to play in WYS programs, the athlete’s wellbeing is put first, supporting a truly life-long love of the game. To top it off, having Skyhawks international headquarters based in Washington state makes this partnership that much more special.”

About Washington Youth Soccer Association

With roots dating back to 1961 WYS has grown to nearly 200 clubs serving over 93,000 participants across the state of Washington. It is our mission to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of the State of Washington’s youth through the sport of soccer at all levels of age and competition.

About Skyhawks Sports Academy

Skyhawks Sports Academy is a youth sports camp organization based in Spokane, Washington. Skyhawks was founded in Spokane in 1979 as a soccer program for children to learn sports in a fun, safe and non-competitive environment. Skyhawks currently offers programs in more than 11 different sports including Soccer, Basketball, Flag Football, Baseball, Multi-Sport, Tennis, Mini-Hawk, Lacrosse, Golf, Volleyball, Cheerleading, and Track & Field for children ages 4-14 across North America. The formats of our camps and programs include traditional weeklong summer day camps, year-round after-school programs, sports leagues, and clinics. For more information, visit https://www.skyhawks.com.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com/.

