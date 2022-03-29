LEXINGTON, Ky. and NEW YORK, N.Y., March 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Concordia, a leading global convener that hosts the largest and most bi-partisan summit in New York during the United Nations General Assembly, is hosting its first-ever U.S.-focused summit on April 7-8 in Lexington, Kentucky, focusing on the future of technology, trade and environmental sustainability. Taking place in person and digitally, the Summit will hear from Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, New Hampshire Governor Christopher Sununu, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe, Head Football Coach of the University of Kentucky Mark Stoops, Eli Capioluto, President of the University of Kentucky and Rubicon Technologies Chairman & CEO Nate Morris, among others.

More speaker announcements to come shortly. Learn more: https://www.concordia.net/americas/2022-lexington-summit-speakers/.

The 2022 Lexington Summit will also feature an exclusive reception honoring the spirit of the heartland of America, with a special live performance by Detroit natives and Grammy-winning R&B legends, The Temptations, at the Lexington Opera House. During the Summit, Jonathan Martin, New York Times reporter, will be discussing his book This Will not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future, an account of the 2020 election and the first year of the Biden presidency, co-written with his New York Times colleague Alexander Burns.

Additionally, Frank Luntz, CEO of FIL, Inc, will moderate a session with student leaders from the University of Kentucky to share perspectives on civic engagement, democracy, economic potential and their outlook on the future as the rising group of next generation leaders.

The 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit will convene a variety of voices across the political spectrum and across sectors to advance civil discourse and understanding between the different socioeconomic worlds present in the U.S. The Summit will take place in partnership with the following three academic units of the University of Kentucky: the J. David Rosenberg College of Law, the Gatton College of Business and Economics, and the College of Education. The full agenda can be viewed here: https://www.concordia.net/americas/2022-lexington-summit-agenda/.

“Rubicon is honored to be a part of the 2022 Lexington Summit in our hometown,” said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon, Principal Sponsor for the 2022 Lexington Summit and Chair of the event. “Kentucky offers tremendous benefits to entrepreneurs and business leaders looking to start or grow their companies, and we hope to showcase the Commonwealth to the world and demonstrate how the American heartland can become a leading technology and innovation hub.”

About Concordia:

Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

