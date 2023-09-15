NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Heads of state from around the world will attend and speak at the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit, taking place September 18-20 at the Sheraton New York Times Square during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Current heads of state participating in the summit include: H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President, Republic of Türkiye; H.E. Luis Abinader, President, Dominican Republic; H.E. Santiago Peña, President, Republic of Paraguay; H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi; H.E. Guillermo Lasso, President, Republic of Ecuador; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President, Republic of Guyana; H.E. Tsai Ing-wen, President, Republic of China (Taiwan) (via video); and, H.E. Dritan Abazovic, Prime Minister, Republic of Montenegro.

The leading public-private sector forum alongside the UN General Assembly, the Concordia Annual Summit, upholds a remarkable legacy of uniting heads of state, policymakers, business executives, NGO leaders, entrepreneurs, and activists for over a decade. This year’s gathering will establish market-led solutions to the greatest challenges of today, including the pivotal role of the private sector in combating disinformation to urgent issues like mental health, environmental sustainability, and artificial intelligence.

Additional speakers include: H.E. Roberta Metsola, President, European Parliament; The Rt. Hon. Tony Blair, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change; T.H. Sadiq Khan, Mayor, City of London; Hon. Eric Adams, Mayor, City of New York; Jon Banner, EVP, Global Chief Impact Officer, McDonald’s Corporation; Nazanin Ash, CEO, Welcome.US; Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World; Simon Bishop, CEO, BBC Media Action; Tim Christophersen, Vice President of Climate Action, Salesforce; T.H. Elizabeth M. Allen, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, U.S. Department of State; David Miliband, President & CEO, International Rescue Committee; and, Sam Stephens, Executive Director, AB InBev Foundation.

Concordia’s Co-Founders, Matthew Swift and Nicholas Logothetis, said: “Over the last 13 years, our Annual Summit has emerged as the largest, most inclusive, and most politically balanced forum alongside the United Nations General Assembly. Through our three-day program featuring over 100 sessions and over 200 speakers, we look forward to advancing public and private sector cooperation and elevating market-led solutions to complex issues within the context of this important week for the world.”

They continued: “Today’s announcement truly demonstrates the global nature of this annual convening of a few thousand leaders from a range of sectors and industries and from across over 90 countries. There is no other time where the majority of the world’s heads of state descend upon one city and we must use this time to step up and engage.”

Concordia’s Programming Sponsors are: Libra Group (Founding Sponsor); Calamos Investments, Meta (Principal Programming Sponsors); Merck, Siemens Healthineers (Lead Programming Sponsors); APCO, AT&T, BHP, DP World, ExxonMobil, Horizon Therapeutics, Salesforce, TC Energy, Trane Technologies, McDonald’s, Microdose Psychedelic Insights, Microsoft (Patron Programming Sponsors); United Airlines (Travel Sponsor).

Concordia’s Programming Partners are: Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum (Principal Programming Partner); AB InBev Foundation, CARE USA, Environmental Defense Fund, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation, International Copper Alliance, Knight Foundation, Movement Health Foundation, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Stop TB Partnership, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, TREAT California, Word Vision (Lead Programming Partners); Knight Foundation, International Medical Corps, Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, Food for the Hungry, NYC Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, Rockefeller Foundation, Operation Smile, USA For International Organization For Migration, U.S. Department of State Office of Global Partnerships (Patron Programming Partners).

ABOUT CONCORDIA:

Concordia, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, is the leading public-private sector convener, establishing and elevating market-led solutions to global challenges. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

