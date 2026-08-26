NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a consent-based verification (CBV) platform, today announced it has been added as an approved provider under a competitively solicited Washington State Department of Enterprise Services contract (No. 10925, Employment & Income Verification and Public Records Search Services), giving Washington agencies a pre-vetted path to consent-based income and employment verification for benefits eligibility and redetermination.



Image caption: Argyle, a consent-based verification (CBV) platform.

Income and employment verification remains one of the most manual steps in eligibility determination. With Argyle, applicants connect their own payroll accounts and, at their direction, share income and employment records straight from the source, so agency staff can verify eligibility using direct-source data instead of hand-checked paperwork.

The contract gives agencies a shortcut past a procurement step that typically slows public-sector technology adoption. Agencies can adopt Argyle using pricing and terms already competitively solicited and vetted by the state rather than running their own RFP or negotiating from scratch — often the difference between a project moving forward this year and one stalled in review. The timing lines up with new federal requirements under H.R. 1, the 2025 reconciliation law introducing SNAP and Medicaid work-verification requirements.

“Moving to consent-based verification is a win-win: agencies get a faster, more accurate way to verify income and employment at roughly a quarter of the cost of the legacy alternative,” said Justin Stolzenberg, vice president of government benefits at Argyle. “And because this contract is already competitively negotiated, agencies can adopt it quickly and start realizing the benefits sooner rather than later.”

To see the applicant experience firsthand, watch this short video: How Argyle Works: Government Benefits Verification.

About Argyle

Argyle is a consent-based verification (CBV) platform that helps government agencies verify income, employment and assets more accurately, efficiently and at scale. Drawing on nearly a decade of experience serving mortgage, tenant screening and other high-volume regulated industries, Argyle brings proven consent management, data quality controls and audit-ready workflows to public-sector programs. With Argyle, applicants share real-time income, employment and asset data through consumer-directed payroll and bank connections, enabling agencies to reduce improper payments, streamline renewals and redeterminations and lower verification costs. Argyle is available as a standalone solution within state eligibility and renewal workflows or can be leveraged as a part of CMS’ Emmy product and through government service providers like DiCIT and SteadyIQ.

For more information, visit https://www.argyle.com/government.

Tags: @withArgyle

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News Source: Argyle