RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Capital family of dealership companies has expanded into neighboring Harnett County, with the addition of a newly purchased dealership. Capital Ford of Lillington is eager to be setting up shop in the former Precision Ford showroom located at 945 N. Main St., Lillington, NC 27546.

The new store will not miss a single beat and will be up and running immediately.

“We are very excited about this move and are looking forward to serving Lillington, Harnett County, and the surrounding area with the same quality and dedication that the Capital brand name has come to embody,” said Tim Michael, Dealer Principal of Capital Ford of Lillington.

“We aim to become a vital part of the community and hope that everyone stops by to say hello over the next few weeks!”

Within the next few days, the dealership will be receiving a facelift with new signage and a brand new website. Stay tuned for more exciting news in the coming weeks!

An overarching goal all Capital branded dealerships is to provide a consistent positive customer experience. Capital dealership companies all pride themselves on providing reliable, honest, and affordable service to the citizens of North Carolina. Capital Ford of Lillington is sure to make you feel like part of the family.

Visit https://www.capitalfordoflillington.com/ to start enjoying your car shopping experience today.

