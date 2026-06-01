TROY, Mich., June 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Holly Shipley, head of marketing, has been named a 2026 HW Marketing Leader by HousingWire. The HW Marketing Leaders award recognizes the people behind the strategies, campaigns and brand decisions shaping housing finance. Shipley is one of 70 honorees named to the 2026 class.



Image caption: Holly Shipley of Class Valuation.

Shipley stepped into her role in early 2025 during a period of significant organizational change, including multiple acquisitions and internal team transitions, and quickly established structure, direction and strategic momentum for the marketing function. Over the past 12 months, she has rebuilt Class Valuation’s marketing capabilities with a focus on content, thought leadership and market engagement and unified messaging across acquired companies while honoring the regional expertise and specialty strengths each division brings.

One of her most consequential initiatives was leading Class Valuation’s UAD 3.6 readiness campaign, a multi-channel effort that included webinars, blog content, contributed articles and a centralized resource hub. The campaign positioned Class Valuation as a trusted guide for lenders navigating one of the most significant appraisal data transitions in years and delivered measurable results: more than 3,500 page views, hundreds of webinar views and a significant volume of client and prospect consultation requests. Shipley also spearheaded internal adoption campaigns for next-gen appraisal platform Class Marketplace, helping migrate 90% of clients to the platform, and pioneered a companywide AI initiative that aligned 13 cross-functional departments around a shared platform and dataset.

Externally, Shipley has elevated Class Valuation’s industry voice through integrated campaigns, strategic partnerships and contributed thought leadership that has expanded the company’s presence among lenders, appraisers and housing finance professionals.

“Holly came into a demanding situation and immediately demonstrated the kind of leadership that makes organizations stronger,” said Jonathan Willen, chief revenue officer of Class Valuation. “She brought clarity to our messaging, cohesion to our teams and real strategic impact to our marketing function at exactly the moment we needed it. The results she has driven in a short time are a reflection of her talent and her commitment to this company.”

“As market conditions, client expectations and business priorities continue to shift, this year’s honorees are helping their organizations adapt, innovate and grow,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. “We’re proud to recognize the marketers driving meaningful impact across housing.”

For a complete list of winners for 2026, visit the HousingWire website.

ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, optimized processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

X: @ClassValuation #appraisal #valuation #lending #HousingWire #HWAwards

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation