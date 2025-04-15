TROY, Mich., April 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Chris Flynn has joined its leadership team as chief data officer effective April 1. In his new role, Flynn will lead Class Valuation’s enterprise data strategy, overseeing the development of scalable analytics, AI capabilities and automation to improve valuation accuracy, speed and transparency.



Photo caption: Class Valuation appoints Chris Flynn as chief data officer.

“Chris brings a rare combination of strategic vision and hands-on innovation,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “His experience building data-driven solutions across the housing industry will help us raise the bar in performance and reliability in property valuation.”

The addition of Flynn marks a key milestone in Class Valuation’s mission to stand apart from traditional AMCs. While many in the industry continue to rely on outdated systems or superficial tech integrations, Class Valuation has established a smarter, more agile valuation platform, combining automation, deep data insights and trusted human expertise. Flynn’s appointment reinforces Class Valuation’s position as a tech-forward leader built for the future of residential valuation through data intelligence and client-focused innovation.

“Class Valuation is at a pivotal moment in redefining how data and technology shape the future of property valuation,” said Flynn. “I’m looking forward to accelerating innovation through a robust data strategy centered on AI, customer-centric product development and solutions that deliver real impact for our clients.”

Flynn brings over 20 years of experience in real estate, fintech and data strategy. Before joining Class Valuation, he served as head of product and strategy at First American Data & Analytics, where he led the development of advanced solutions addressing customer needs in the real estate, mortgage and title markets. Earlier in his career Flynn held leadership positions with CoreLogic (which recently rebranded as Cotality) and Black Knight Data & Analytics (acquired by ICE Mortgage Technology).

About Class Valuation

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com/.

