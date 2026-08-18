TROY, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 (SEND2RPESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that it has acquired Allstate Appraisal, one of the nation’s longest continuously operating valuation firms. Founded in 1959 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, Allstate Appraisal brings more than six decades of experience delivering credible, compliant and timely valuation and review services to lending institutions, mortgage insurance companies, government entities, law firms and other organizations nationwide.



Image caption: Class Valuation expands valuation capabilities with acquisition of Allstate Appraisal.

As part of Class Valuation, Allstate Appraisal will continue operating with its experienced team and longstanding commitment to quality while gaining access to Class Valuation’s technology platform, national infrastructure and expanded suite of valuation solutions. The acquisition strengthens Class Valuation’s ability to support clients with residential and commercial valuation services, appraisal review, litigation support and specialized valuation needs.

“Allstate Appraisal’s success has always been built on the strength of our people, our commitment to quality and the relationships we have developed with our clients over decades,” said Steven S. Albert, MAI, SRA, president of Allstate Appraisal. “This partnership allows us to continue serving the clients who have trusted us for years while adding the resources, technology and capabilities of Class Valuation. Our focus remains on delivering credible, compliant valuation services with the level of dedication our clients expect.”

The acquisition reflects Class Valuation’s broader vision for bringing together established valuation firms whose expertise, client relationships and specialized capabilities complement and strengthen the broader Class organization.

“Allstate Appraisal has a nationally recognized reputation based on quality, expertise and long-term client relationships,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “Its experienced team, diversified valuation capabilities and commitment to excellence align closely with our vision for the future of valuation. By combining Allstate Appraisal’s expertise with Class Valuation’s technology and infrastructure, we can provide clients with broader solutions while maintaining the high standards that have defined Allstate for more than 60 years.”

ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, optimized processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com/.

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

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News Source: Class Valuation