TROY, Mich., July 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), has been verified by Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac (the government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs) to support the Uniform Property Data Report (UPDR) specification under Uniform Property Dataset (UPD) Version 1.0. Use of the UPDR is mandatory for mortgages with applications received on or after June 30, 2026.



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The UPDR is a standardized report template introduced jointly by the GSEs as part of the Uniform Mortgage Data Program (UMDP) to bring greater efficiency and consistency to the underwriting and review process. The GSEs developed the report in direct response to industry feedback about the challenges of working with varying property data output formats. The standardized format is designed to streamline review processes, simplify training across the industry and enable automated data validation while delivering a cleaner, more consistent data delivery mechanism for underwriters and operations teams.

Class Valuation has provided property data collection services to clients delivering loans to the GSEs for more than 16 years. This verification reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to meeting evolving GSE requirements and positions its clients for a smooth transition to the new standardized report format.

“This verification reflects our team’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of industry modernization rather than catching up to it,” said Chris Flynn, chief operating officer of Class Valuation. “As property data collection continues to evolve and UAD 3.6 approaches, the industry can count on Class Valuation to be ready with solutions that meet Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s new data standards and help clients move forward with confidence.”

ABOUT CLASS VALUATION:

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, optimized processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation