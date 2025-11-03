TROY, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Chief Technology Officer Kaushal Shah has been named to the 2025 Tech Trendsetters list by HousingWire. The prestigious annual HousingWire program, now in its seventh year, recognizes visionary leaders using technology to reinvent how mortgage and real estate professionals work.



Image caption: Class Valuation’s Kaushal Shah.

In addition to the HousingWire honor, Shah was one of only two professionals to receive the highly coveted Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2025 NewsLink Tech All-Star award in October.

Shah has redefined one of mortgage’s most entrenched bottlenecks: appraisals. He spearheaded the development of SmartSuite, Class Valuation’s AI-powered technology platform that streamlines appraisal assignment, processing and review. By bringing tools like computer vision, data science and generative AI into live production environments, Shah has set a new industry benchmark for valuation technology.

Lenders using SmartSuite-enabled workflows report fewer conditions, reduced repurchase requests tied to appraisal defects and shorter cycle times. The platform also expands reliable coverage into rural and underserved markets, improving access and efficiency.

Under his leadership, the company’s SmartAssign engine uses real-time data to route appraisal orders, significantly reducing time-to-field intelligently. As a result, appraisal quality issues have dropped by more than 30%, directly cutting costly revision cycles and accelerating underwriting timelines.

Beyond technology innovation, Shah has helped Class Valuation integrate more than 15 acquisitions over the past two years, uniting systems while maintaining operational momentum. His scalable architecture has enabled Class Valuation to extend advanced tools across its enterprise footprint, making it one of the largest and most technologically advanced AMCs in the country.

“Kaushal’s impact on both our organization and the industry has been extraordinary,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “By reimagining appraisal with advanced technology and a relentless focus on measurable results, he has turned one of mortgage’s biggest challenges into a competitive advantage for our lender partners. His vision and execution embody what this award is all about.”

“Whether it’s advancing AI and automation, strengthening data ecosystems or elevating the digital experience for professionals and consumers alike, these leaders are shaping the future of a more efficient housing sector,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.

For a full list of 2025 Tech Trendsetter winners, visit the HousingWire website.

About Class Valuation

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information please visit https://classvaluation.com.

Tags: @ClassValuation @housingwire #appraisal #valuation #lending

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation