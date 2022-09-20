NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Concordia today announced that former President of Costa Rica Laura Chinchilla is appointed Co-Chair of the Concordia Leadership Council, alongside current Chair George Logothetis. The announcement was formally made at today’s 2022 Concordia Annual Summit.



Image Caption: Concordia Annual Summit 2022.

A longstanding Concordia Leadership Council Member, this elevated role will last for a term of two years. President Chinchilla served as Costa Rica’s first female President from 2010 to 2014. She also served as vice president, congresswoman, and Minister of Security and Justice.

On President Chinchilla’s appointment, fellow Co-Chair George Logothetis commented, “I am proud to welcome President Chinchilla to the Leadership Council. Her experiences in government leadership, geopolitics, and academia give her a powerful perspective and profound wisdom to share. I look forward to working alongside her to support Concordia and its mission to advance important conversations that shape our world.”

Concordia’s Leadership Council is composed of former heads of state, leaders of industry, and policy experts with practical experience at every level of government and business. By offering strategic guidance, expanding our community, and advising programming, the Leadership Council contributes to all areas of our ever-growing organization. President Chinchilla’s vast experience and expertise will add great value to the council.

Dr. Eduardo Padrón, Ph.D., President Emeritus, Miami Dade College, and Chair of the Leadership Council’s Nominations Committee, said: “President Chinchilla brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a deep understanding of world dynamics.”

View the full Leadership Council here: https://www.concordia.net/about/leadershipcouncil/

About Concordia:

Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

