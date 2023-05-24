CARY, N.C., May 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Concordia, the leading global convener on private and public sector cooperation, is hosting its 2023 United States Summit on November 7 in Cary, North Carolina, in the state’s Research Triangle.



Image Caption: Concordia.

This one-day event is the second iteration of Concordia’s domestic-focused summit, building on the 2022 United States Summit, which took place in Lexington, KY. Occurring at a pivotal moment in domestic affairs as the country looks toward the 2024 election cycle, this year’s gathering will focus on delivering action-oriented public-private solutions to advance national priorities in the key areas of Trade, Manufacturing, & Supply Chains, Workforce Development & the Future of Work in a New Economy, and Health Opportunities & Challenges, with an overarching focus on leveraging the scale and buy-in of key private sector players.

Placing Concordia’s inclusive and nonpartisan approach at its core, the Summit will provide a necessary platform for both multi-sector and bipartisan collaboration to effectively drive innovative solutions to the country’s most pressing issues. It will occur at the headquarters of global analytics and AI leader SAS, a long-time collaborator of Concordia’s and a Principal Programming Sponsor of the event.

“As the United States navigates an increasingly challenging domestic environment – with increased geopolitical tensions, rising inflation rates, industry and supply chain disruptions, and much more – Concordia will provide a key platform to bring together public and private sector leaders to explore market-led solutions that shape the outlook for the country,” commented Concordia’s Co-Founder & CEO, Matthew Swift. “We look forward to collaborating with government officials and U.S. businesses as we collectively identify opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and progress in the domestic agenda.”

“Our mission at SAS is to provide knowledge in the moments that matter through being the most trustworthy analytics partner on the planet,” said Paula Henderson, SAS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer for the Americas and a speaker at the inaugural United States Summit last year. “Hosting Concordia and this impactful event focused on finding solutions, opportunities, and innovations aligns perfectly with our ambition to use analytics to inspire a safer, faster, healthier, and more equitable world.”

Ahead of the 2023 United States Summit, Concordia is hosting a dinner series in key U.S. cities. These small, curated gatherings will build the foundations for the Summit in terms of both network and focus areas. Interested parties are encouraged to email partnerships@concordia.net to learn more.

Registration will open in the coming months.

More information: https://www.concordia.net/united-states/2023-united-states-summit/

For press inquiries, contact Rita Lockheart at rlockheart@concordia.net.

For event partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact partnerships@concordia.net.

About Concordia:

Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis. Learn more: https://www.concordia.net/.

MULTIMEDIA:

*LOGO Link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/22-0316-s2p-concordia-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Concordia