NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit is taking place next week, September 19-21, at the Sheraton New York Times Square during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Maintaining its position as the premier global affairs forum alongside the UN General Assembly, Concordia’s 12th Annual Summit (purchase a pass here to attend) will convene today’s preeminent C-suite executives, politicians, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the greatest challenges of our time through the lens of collaboration.

Speakers include:

Goldie Hawn, Founder, MindUP | The Goldie Hawn Foundation; Anne M. Finucane, Chairman of the Board, Bank of America Europe; Eric Adams, Mayor, City of New York; Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US; Dr. Olivia White, Director, Mckinsey Global Institute, Mckinsey & Company; Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon; David Malpass, President, The World Bank Group; Barbara Humpton, President & CEO, Siemens USA; Steve MacMillan, Chairman, President & CEO, Hologic, Inc.; Sofia Carson, Actress, Singer & UNICEF USA Ambassador; Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy; Dr. Bernard Harris, CEO, National Math and Science Initiative; Robbie Brozin, Founder, Nando’s; Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO, AARP; Ginni Rometty, Former Chairman, President & CEO, IBM; Chip Lyons, President & CEO, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation; and, Dr. Bernd Montag, CEO, Siemens Healthineers.

“This month marks our 12th annual convening, and we’re looking forward to bringing people together in person in New York City to prompt important conversations and, most importantly, find cross-sector solutions that go on to stand the test of time,” commented Concordia’s Co-Founders, Matthew Swift and Nicholas Logothetis.

Concordia’s Programming Sponsors are:

Libra Group (Founding Sponsor); Microdose Psychedelic Insights (Principal Programming Sponsor); DP World, Faith & Media Initiative, Meta, Visa (Lead Programming Sponsors); APCO, ExxonMobil, Google, Hologic, Horizon Therapeutics, McKinsey, Merck, Microsoft, Salesforce, Siemens Healthineers, Tyson Foods, Veracity Worldwide, Verizon, Walmart (Patron Programming Sponsors); McDonald’s, Rubicon (Sustainability Programming Sponsors).

Concordia’s Programming Partners are:

Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (Principal Programming Partner); AB InBev Foundation, CARE, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, The Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, UNICEF USA, World Vision (Lead Programming Partners); AARP, Rockefeller Foundation, TECO, The Wilson Center, University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society, U.S. Department of State Office of Global Partnerships, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Patron Programming Partners).

About Concordia:

Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

