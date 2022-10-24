DENVER, Colo. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Join KIOSK ASSOCIATION (KMA – Kiosk Manufacturer Association) in Las Vegas for the Digital Signage Experience at the LV Convention Center, Nov. 17, 2022. We are in booth 617.

Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA)
Image Caption: Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA).

OUR BOOTH

Wednesday also is the day for the highly anticipated Sixteen:Nine Mixer, a prelim session covering merger and acquisition activity. That is at the Hard Rock but sold out. You may be able to get pass from sponsors.

REGULATORY NOTES

  • November 21st is the deadline to send in responses to the nine questions the U.S. Access Board has asked for input on.
  • In Washington D.C. — M-Enabling Summit for Kiosk Accessibility Oct 24 Washington D.C.

AVIXA ARTICLES

POSTS

MORE INFORMATION:

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/

DSE Expo booth information: https://kioskindustry.org/dse-expo-2022/

Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group ( https://industrygroup.org/ ).

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0817-s2p-KMA-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Kiosk Association