COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Keith Eckhardt, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Colorado Springs, CO, recently received the firm’s exclusive Soar to Success Award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships within his first five years as a financial advisor. He was one of only 1,122 financial advisors firmwide to receive this award.



Photo Caption: Keith Eckhardt, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Colorado Springs.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do, work I truly enjoy,” Eckhardt said. “When I’m able to help my clients set the stage financially to live their best lives, it is personally and professionally rewarding. I’m motivated to make a positive impact for my clients and in this community.”

Eckhardt has been an Edward Jones financial advisor for 2 years.

The Soar to Success award was presented to Eckhardt at the Edward Jones regional meeting in Snowmass Village, CO.

The Edward Jones branch−office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long−lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.

Keith Eckhardt and his branch team can be reached at 719−578−5833. The team includes Barbara Ball, Branch Office Administrator.

You may also visit Eckhardt’s website at https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/keith-eckhardt.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers. edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

