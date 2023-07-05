COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Keith Eckhardt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was recently recognized for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships. Eckhardt received two Achievement Awards during the regional meeting in Snowmass Village, Colorado.



Image Caption: Keith Eckhardt.

Each award is named for a cultural trait of the firm or for a firm leader or legend who, between 1922 and the 1980s, helped shape Edward Jones with the values of putting clients’ needs first, treating others with respect and working in partnership.

The awards Eckhardt received are:

− Ted Jones Entrepreneurial Award (1,442 recipients firmwide)

− Edward Jones Sr Founders Achievement Award (1,497 recipients firmwide)

“Earning these awards is a real honor. As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives, my relationships with them continue to grow. It’s a personally and professionally rewarding experience, and I am grateful to those who put their trust in me,” said Eckhardt. “The fact that each award was named after a firm legend makes them all the more meaningful.”

The Edward Jones branch−office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long−lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.

Learn more: https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/keith-eckhardt

Keith Eckhardt’s office is located at 2950 Professional Place, Ste 205, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers. edwardjones.com. Member SIPC

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keith Eckhardt

719-578-5833

keith.eckhardt@edwardjones.com

News Source: Edward Jones