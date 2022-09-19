PUEBLO, Colo., Sept. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — St. Louis-based financial services firm Edward Jones celebrates its Centennial, marking a century of transformative growth and the positive impact it has made for clients, colleagues, communities, and society. This year and beyond, Edward Jones’ more than 50,000 colleagues across North America will join in activities that celebrate this monumental milestone and set the stage for the continued growth of the firm’s impact in the next 100 years.



“Since Edward D Jones Sr. opened the doors of our firm 100 years ago, our focus has been helping people connect to their purpose and achieve things in their lives they might not have known were possible,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington, the sixth leader in the firm’s history.

This year, as part of the milestone, Edward Jones associates have traveled throughout the country to select cities that have been significant to the firm’s roots. Pueblo and Edward Jones have a long meaningful history together. The Firm opened its first office here in 1960 and today has six Edward Jones Financial Advisors helping clients reach their financial goals.



PHOTO CAPTION: Jennifer Oliverio, Financial Advisor and Kristin Johnson, Chief Transformation and Human Resources Officer.

One of the early investments that Edward Jones made in the community was the telegraph wire. That wire connected Pueblo across 1500 miles of Midwestern states to their St. Louis, MO Headquarters. Not only was the wire instrumental for the advancement of serving clients, it was also an important tool for sharing timely information during critical events.

Pueblo’s own Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center hosted the firm’s Corporate Centennial Celebration tour. The Arts Center has served as the arts and culture heartbeat in Pueblo and its surrounding communities for 50 years!



For the event, Pueblo’s own Veteran Financial Advisor Jennifer Oliverio facilitated a discussion for an internal broadcast, with Chief Transformation and Human Resources Officer, Kristin Johnson, and Senior Partner, Doug Hill. The special guests in attendance were Edward Jones Managing Partner, Penny Pennington and General Partner Kevin Alm.

Hosts and special guests celebrated the long and impactful history together that Edward Jones and Pueblo have shared.

For more information, visit: https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/jennifer-oliverio

