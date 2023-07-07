COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mike Biehl, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Colorado Springs, CO recently received the firm’s exclusive Spirit of Caring Award for 2023, designed to recognize those financial advisors who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back.



Photo Caption: Financial Advisor Michael Biehl.

Mike Biehl has demonstrated unyielding dedication to giving back, which has positively impacted his clients, colleagues and community. The award is given to only one financial advisor in each of the firm’s 326 regions and is determined by a vote of his peers.

“Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy,” Biehl said. “We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long−term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone. I am humbled to be this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Caring Award.”

The Edward Jones branch−office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long−lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.

Mike Biehl and branch office administrator Rhonda can be reached at (719) 392−5781. You may also visit his website at https://www.edwardjones.com/mike-biehl

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers. edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Mike Biehl

Edward Jones

719 392 5781

mike.biehl@edwardjones.com

News Source: Edward Jones