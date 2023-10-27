COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial Advisor Frank Wynne in Colorado Springs, Colorado has achieved the Certified Private Wealth Advisor®, or CPWA®, designation through the Investments & Wealth Institute®. Coursework was provided by the Yale School of Management.



Photo caption: Caption: Frank Wynne CPWA®, AAMS™, CRPC™ – Edward Jones.

CPWA® designation study topics focus on the needs of high−net−worth individuals and include:

Wealth Strategies: Tax−sensitive investment strategies, portfolio management, risk and asset management

Legacy strategies: Estate considerations, wealth transfer, charitable giving and endowments

Human dynamics: Ethics, applied behavioral finance and navigating family dynamics

Client−specific needs: Business owners, executives and retirees

“At Edward Jones, we’re committed to continuous learning as we serve our clients in achieving their financial goals,” Wynne said. “I look forward to bringing this new knowledge into the work I do for clients as I continue to help them achieve financially the things that are most important to them.”

Frank Wynne’s office is located in Colorado at: 1832 Woodmoor Drive, Suite 200, Monument, CO 80132.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of June 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers. https://www.edwardjones.com/. Member SIPC.

Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.

More information:

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/frank-wynne

https://www.linkedin.com/in/frankwynne1/

https://www.facebook.com/EJAdvisorFrankWynne/

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1027-s2p-Frank-Wynne-CPWA-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Frank Wynne CPWA®, AAMS™, CRPC™ – Edward Jones.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Frank Wynne

719-481-3302

frank.wynne@edwardjones.com

News Source: Edward Jones