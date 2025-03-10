CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of Fair Lending Month and Women’s History Month, this week’s episode of top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture will feature Nikki Bialka, vice president and national community lending strategy manager at Fifth Third Bank, in a discussion on bridging the homeownership gap for BIPOC and low-to-moderate-income (LMI) communities through equitable lending practices. Airing live Thursday at 3 pm ET, the episode will explore innovative mortgage programs, special-purpose credit programs (SPCPs), alternative credit models and strategies for embedding equity into lending practices beyond regulatory compliance.



Image caption: Fifth Third’s Nikki Bialka to spotlight fair lending strategies and equitable homeownership on The Big Picture.

Bialka will join hosts Rob Chrisman, editor-in-chief of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, and Rich Swerbinsky, mortgage business consultant and executive coach, to discuss how lenders can proactively remove systemic barriers, strengthen fair lending initiatives and collaborate with community partners to expand access to affordable homeownership.

With over 16 years of experience in the banking and mortgage industries, Bialka has played a pivotal role in advancing strategies that promote financial empowerment for underserved communities. At Fifth Third Bank, she develops and implements strategies that expand access to sustainable homeownership for underserved communities, leveraging data-driven solutions and innovative mortgage programs.

Bialka is actively engaged in industry-wide efforts to drive meaningful change. She serves on the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council and has played a leadership role in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) Project REACh initiative. Additionally, she contributes her expertise to advisory boards for the Homeownership Council of America’s Equity Certified program and Su Casa Hispanic Center. She also serves on the board of directors for the Homeownership Center of Greater Cincinnati and Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio.

The Big Picture webcast provides industry professionals a forum to discuss pressing topics shaping the mortgage and housing markets. To register for The Big Picture webcast featuring Nikki Bialka on Thursday, March 13, at 3 pm ET, visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective—The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

