COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Colorado Springs, Colorado has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist®.



PHOTO CAPTION: Edward Jones Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt.

Eckhardt successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS®, Professional Education Program from the Denver−based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS® designation.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands−on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.

His office is located at Broadmarket Square, 1763 South 8th St, Ste 1, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers. https://www.edwardjones.com/. Member SIPC.

CONTACT:

Keith Eckhardt, 719-578-5833

News Source: Edward Jones