NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, will speak on the Metropolitan Stage on the first day of the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit, September 19, at the Sheraton New York Times Square during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Maintaining its position as the premier global affairs forum alongside the UN General Assembly, Concordia’s 12th Annual Summit (register here to attend) will convene today’s preeminent C-suite executives, politicians, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the greatest challenges of our time through the lens of collaboration. From Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis, to the critical role of the private sector in advancing environmental sustainability and technological innovation, Concordia’s 12th Annual Summit will place the need for public and private sector partnership at its core.

Dr. Biden previously spoke at the 2017 Concordia Annual Summit on the importance of building and sustaining strong healthcare infrastructure in driving global development, urging for dialogue across sectors, disciplines, and nations. Five years on, Dr. Biden will bring a unique perspective as First Lady of the United States.

“It is an honor to welcome back Dr. Biden to our Mainstage. A lifelong educator and public health advocate, and now as First Lady, Dr. Biden brings an invaluable perspective and will be an influential voice at this year’s Annual Summit,” commented Concordia’s Co-Founders, Matthew Swift and Nicholas Logothetis. “This month marks our 12th annual convening, and we’re looking forward to bringing people together in person to prompt important conversations and, most importantly, find cross-sector solutions that go on to stand the test of time.”

The First Lady joins a powerful roster of leaders from across industries and sectors, including: Eric Adams, Mayor, City of New York; Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US; Anne M. Finucane,

Chairman of the Board, Bank of America Europe; Dr. Olivia White, Director, Mckinsey Global Institute, Mckinsey & Company; Hon. Jeh Johnson, Former Secretary, U.S. Department Of Homeland Security; Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon; David Malpass, President, The World Bank Group; Professor Soumitra Dutta, Dean-Elect, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford; Goldie Hawn, Founder, MindUP | The Goldie Hawn Foundation; Dikembe Mutombo, Chairman & President, Dikembe Mutombo Foundation; Barbara Humpton, President & CEO, Siemens USA; Suzanne Clark, President & CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Hector Mujica, Head of Economy Opportunity, Google.org; Sofia Carson, Actress, Singer & UNICEF USA Ambassador; and, H.E. Dr. Lazarus Mccarthy Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi. View all confirmed speakers.

About Concordia:

Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

