CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 pm ET, this week features Stan Middleman, founder and CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation. Middleman will join Rich Swerbinsky, a renowned mortgage business consultant and executive coach, and Rob Chrisman, editor-in-chief of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, to provide expert insights into the current mortgage market, including the effects of interest rate trends, regulatory developments and the evolving needs of today’s borrowers. He will also discuss innovative approaches lenders can adopt to stay competitive in a shifting landscape.



Image caption: Freedom Mortgage CEO Stan Middleman.

A nationally recognized leader in mortgage banking, Middleman has nearly 40 years of experience in the financial services sector. Under his leadership, Freedom Mortgage Corporation has grown into one of the nation’s largest full-service mortgage companies, consistently ranking among the top lenders in the United States in VA, FHA and USDA lending. Known for its commitment to affordable home financing, the company has helped millions of Americans achieve homeownership through accessible and innovative lending solutions.

Middleman is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Residential Board of Governors and also serves on the Housing Policy Executive Council, where he helps shape policies that impact the future of home lending. Beyond his professional success, Middleman is an active philanthropist and investor and serves as vice chairman of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Middleman’s episode will air live on Thursday, March 6, at 3 pm ET. Industry professionals and mortgage enthusiasts can register for the webcast and access past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective—The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

