WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced that the firm will host a 100% virtual housing summit on September 20-21, 2021.

“With focus today, we set our sights on delivering the nation’s premier housing policy conference next fall. The event will include a robust discussion on the Biden Administration’s housing agenda,” said Faith Schwartz.

In planning #HousingDC21, and to ensure quality content and focus, Housing Finance Strategies has enlisted the venerable Washington, DC trade association Women in Housing & Finance (WHF) as a key sponsor and the related Women in Housing & Finance Foundation (WHFF) as a benefactor.

Suzanne Garwood, President of WHFF, commented on the opportunity to join Housing Finance Strategies in offering #HousingDC21: “Aligning with Housing Finance Strategies promotes opportunities for women in mortgage and supports our philanthropic mission.”

Schwartz has a lengthy pedigree in putting together housing symposiums, think-tank lectures and national conferences and is a leading executive and sought-after speaker. Sponsors to-date of #HousingDC21 include FormFree, Caliber Home Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Black Knight Financial Services, First American Financial Solutions, Genworth, RiskSpan, Class Valuation, Mortgage Connect, USMI and ReverseVision.

Fintech innovator and direct-source data pioneer Brent Chandler, CEO of FormFree, said of #HousingDC21: “Faith Schwartz is an industry stalwart whose leadership has seen us through challenging markets and whose focus on mortgage modernization is helping chart a course for the future. We can’t wait for #HousingDC21, and I encourage my peers to take advantage of complimentary registration and save their seats now.”

With a focus on women executives in housing finance – but open to all who wish to attend, registration is now available by clicking here: https://www.housingdc21.com/

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Since 2019, Schwartz has partnered in creating and delivering multiple housing events and two national housing policy conferences. Learn more at: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/.

