LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Aims of Scientology, as established by the religion’s Founder L. Ron Hubbard are: “A civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights, and where Man is free to rise to greater heights.”



Photo Caption: Humanitarian and social betterment initiatives supported by Scientology Churches and Scientologists are featured on the Scientology Network.

These are the purposes that inform the humanitarian and social betterment initiatives supported by Scientology Churches and Scientologists, featured on the Scientology Network.

A casual scroll through today’s headlines immediately reveals the urgent need to address the social ills encompassed by these campaigns: Rampant drug abuse and rising overdose deaths; wholesale disregard of the rights of individuals and entire populations; corruption, vice, cruelty and crime that deprive people of the right to happiness; and a psychiatric industry that preys on those in need of help, using dangerous, cruel and coercive practices in the guise of mental health.

Voices for Humanity is an award-winning original series of short documentaries on the Scientology Network introducing change-makers of all faiths, cultures and nations who extend help to their communities. This season, Voices for Humanity features a broad array of humanitarians whose work is but a glimpse of the broad positive impact these programs are making. Listed by campaign:

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. This season, Scientology Network profiles:

Lance Dyer, a former Army Ranger whose son fell victim to synthetic cannabinoids. Dyer leads the fight to stop its distribution. Forming an alliance with Foundation for a Drug-Free World, his work contributed to banning the sale of the drug in the U.S.

Oreste Depaoli, who survived his own battle with drugs and became a leader in Italy’s anti-drug movement. His campaign to bring drug prevention education to his country includes broad distribution of drug education materials through a 1,500-mile nationwide annual motorcycle rally.

Julieta Santagostino, who leads a movement to save kids from becoming addicted to drugs — a problem that has soared to epidemic proportions. She lectures in schools throughout Florida and educates youth about the true dangers of drugs.

United for Human Rights and its program for young people Youth for Human Rights International, which provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite those working to see that the rights enshrined in the United Declaration of Human Rights are protected at every level of society. This season, Scientology Network features:

Zakaria El Hamel, who is bringing human rights awareness throughout his native Morocco as it emerges from decades of oppressive government rule whose suppression included torture and forced disappearances.

Rahul KC and his partners, who visit schools and lobby the government to help eradicate human rights abuse in Nepal. They have helped see to the inclusion of human rights in the revision of Nepal’s constitution.

Clement Manfouo, who brings the message of Youth for Human Rights to some of the poorest areas of South Africa, resulting in transformative impact. And Glory Matipile, also from South Africa, who rescues victims of human trafficking and arms youth against this fate by educating them on the tricks and tactics drug traffickers use to lure unsuspecting victims.

The Way to Happiness Foundation, with its purpose to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over through the widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. This season, Scientology Network features:

Carmelita Haynes, a former parliamentarian of Aruba, who discovered the powerful and life-affirming lessons of The Way to Happiness and now leads a movement to share its teachings to combat moral decay and uplift all Arubans.

Miao-Hsiang Lin, a teacher whose aim is to address societal ills in Taiwan by restoring traditional moral values. What started as lessons based on The Way to Happiness for her own classroom grew into a movement that has spread across the island.

Kim Bey, who has introduced The Way to Happiness to institutions and schools in Washington, D.C., to reverse rising crime rates and despair. Her work to unite the nation’s capital in this endeavor has been lauded at the highest levels of government.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights, a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog organization established by the Church of Scientology in 1969, dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuses and ensuring patient protection. This season, Scientology Network features:

János Dobos and Klára Hídvégi, who are fighting the corruption of the psychiatric industry in Hungary. With thousands of people forced into institutions and often subjected to horrific abuse, their work is bringing hope and justice to the nation.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a religious social service sponsored by the Church of Scientology International. Volunteer Ministers respond to disasters great and small through disaster relief, community outreach, and one-on-one help. This season, Scientology Network features:

Daniel Okello, a Volunteer Minister whose passion is introducing the program to better lives throughout Kenya, a country rich in resources but mired in poverty. Through his work, he enables his fellow Kenyans to unleash their power and create the kind of society they want for themselves and their children.

Shadrack Lekoana, who has introduced The Scientology Handbook to his own community and churches of many other denominations across South Africa. They, in turn, have adopted the Scientology Tools for Life—technology developed by Founder L. Ron Hubbard for the training of Volunteer Ministers. Using these tools, they are uplifting the lives of millions throughout the country.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, with a special introduced by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

