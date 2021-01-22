SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today it is fully integrated with Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, as part of a preferred partnership agreement signed with Promontory MortgagePath earlier this year.

The partnership includes the migration of Promontory MortgagePath’s client base to IDS’ flagship document preparation platform idsDoc, which is recognized for unequalled customization and superior customer service. Throughout the implementation process, Promontory MortgagePath and IDS worked to meticulously test and prepare for Promontory MortgagePath’s lender-client needs, including common loan and document types and likely use scenarios, thus enabling Promontory MortgagePath to further support its clients with customizable document preparation services.

“IDS is honored to be one of the vendors Promontory MortgagePath has chosen to help provide its client base with a comprehensive mortgage fulfillment solution,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “IDS proudly offers our clients a system capable of accommodating a mix of loan products and looks forward to supporting Promontory MortgagePath’s accelerated growth and its mission of creating a faster, simpler and more-inclusive mortgage process from start to finish.”

“As Promontory MortgagePath expands its technology and fulfillment offerings, we are pleased to partner with IDS for our document preparation needs,” said Debora Aydelotte, Chief Operating Officer at Promontory MortgagePath. “IDS’ dedication to customer service and compliance mirrors Promontory MortgagePath’s commitment to its clients, which includes the commitment to offering high-quality vendor integrations.”

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly-changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. Learn more,

News Source: International Document Services Inc.