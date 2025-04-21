CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, this week features iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli and COO Bernard Nossuli. The husband-and-wife leadership team will join co-hosts Rich Swerbinsky, mortgage business consultant and executive coach, and Rob Chrisman, editor-in-chief of the widely followed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, to explore the critical role of special purpose credit programs (SPCPs) in expanding credit access and building sustainable business growth.



Image caption: (R-L) iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli and COO Bernard Nossuli.

During the episode, the Nossulis will share timely insights into the implications of the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s recent directive halting GSE support for SPCPs. Drawing on iEmergent’s performance data, they’ll make a compelling case for why private SPCPs remain a strong strategy for lenders looking to grow volume and serve creditworthy borrowers often excluded from traditional lending channels. The discussion will also cover highlights from iEmergent’s early analysis of the newly released 2024 HMDA data, offering lenders a first look at emerging market trends before most have finished parsing the numbers.

Laird Nossuli has led iEmergent’s evolution into the industry’s premier provider of forward-looking market intelligence. A national partner in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s CONVERGENCE initiative and a frequent collaborator on housing equity efforts, she is widely recognized for her expertise in data-driven strategies to reach underserved communities.

Bernard Nossuli combines deep operational expertise with a background in analytics and finance. A longtime architect of iEmergent’s forecasting models, Bernard brings practical insights on operationalizing inclusive lending strategies while maintaining sound risk management.

Their episode will air live on Thursday, April 24, at 3 p.m. ET. Mortgage professionals can register for the webcast and access past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective—The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry better. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

