TROY, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Kaushal Shah, its chief technology officer, has been named a 2025 NewsLink Tech All-Star by the Mortgage Bankers Association, the national association representing the real estate finance industry. The MBA’s NewsLink Tech All-Star awards recognize a few individuals each year who are making measurable and meaningful contributions to the mortgage industry.



Image caption: Kaushal Shah named 2025 NewsLink Tech All-Star by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Shah has over 25 years of experience leading IT and marketing organizations, with a track record of building highly skilled and passionate teams and leveraging data to drive purposeful innovation. Shah has made Class Valuation one of the industry’s most advanced adopters of emerging technology by deploying AI in live production environments, not in limited pilots. He led the development of SmartSuite, a suite of AI-powered tools that streamline appraisal assignment, processing and review, and SmartAssign engine, which uses real-time data to match appraisers with assignments, reducing time-to-field at one of the most critical stages of the mortgage process.

These advances result in fewer appraisal-related defects, stronger lender balance sheets, and improved borrower satisfaction. The results are tangible. Appraisal quality issues have dropped by more than 30%, directly reducing costly revision cycles and shortening underwriting times. Importantly, these innovations scale. Under his leadership, Class Valuation has integrated over 15 acquisitions in just two years, seamlessly uniting systems without slowing innovation. His technology architecture absorbed these companies and extended advanced tools across the enterprise, preserving momentum while delivering immediate efficiency gains.

Shah’s work also influences the broader industry. Lenders adopting SmartSuite-enabled workflows report fewer conditions, reduced repurchase requests tied to appraisal defects and meaningful reductions in cycle times. In direct comparisons, Class Valuation has outperformed competitors in 80% of U.S. counties while matching performance elsewhere, a testament to the durability of its approach.

Before joining Class Valuation, Shah led engineering and product teams in banking, telecom, securities and brokerage domains.

“The MBA NewsLink Tech All-Star Awards spotlight individuals whose innovations are truly reshaping the future of our industry,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “Kaushal’s vision, execution and focus on customer success have modernized how appraisals are delivered, making the process faster, more consistent and more transparent for lenders and borrowers. We’re very proud to see him recognized by the MBA, a very prestigious industry organization.”

About Class Valuation

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

Tags: @ClassValuation #appraisal #valuation #lending @MBAMortgage #MBAAnnual25

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation