COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Keith Eckhardt has been named to take over the local Edward Jones office located at 1763 South 8th Street, Ste 1, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the firm announced today. Eckhardt transferred to the Cheyenne Canyon community from an Edward Jones office in the Widefield community.



PHOTO CAPTION: Keith Eckhardt, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones serving Colorado Springs including Cheyenne Canyon and Broadmoor.

Eckhardt said he is enthusiastic about taking over the branch office. “I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors,” he said. “Now I’m looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals.” Eckhardt said he is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

Eckhardt has four years of experience in the financial services industry.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 19,000−plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care.

Visit https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/ or the recruiting website at https://careers.edwardjones.com/. Member SIPC.

Learn more about at Keith Eckhardt: https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/keith-eckhardt

News Source: Edward Jones