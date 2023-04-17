DENVER, Colo., March 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A couple of deadlines approaching and very nice conversational AI for shopping / delivery / pickup, says the Kiosk Association (KMA).



SMBs invited to NRF Small Business Fly-In in D.C. July 11-12. Topic is swipe fee reform & credit card competition. They will pay expenses. Credit card transactions are at all time high and up over 25% in last year. Link https://kioskindustry.org/advocate-for-swipe-fee-reform-national-retail-federation/

ANSI is looking for comments (by May 1) on Draft Roadmap of standards and codes for Electric Vehicles. Link https://kioskindustry.org/ansi-draft-roadmap-of-standards-and-codes-for-electric-vehicles-at-scale-released-for-comment/

Bitcoin ATMs are about to be regulated in California with SB401. Transaction limits & surcharge fees. Next submittal of letters is in May with another call-in. Link https://kioskindustry.org/bitcoin-atm-kiosk-cryptocurrency-sb401-california-bill/

Special note – we got a private demo of just launched conversational AI. +70 days in supermarket and big surprising impact on InstaCart complications. The AI is purely voice, on your mobile, and no avatar. Link https://retailsystems.org/conversational-ai-voice/. There is a standard video but also a private super-demo. Email if interested.

Featured this month – National Restaurant Association tradeshow in Chicago is a month away. Visit our NRA portal in the meantime for a preview. We have a limited number of free passes (also for InfoComm). Meanwhile here are som other members to visit at NRA.

News 4/13/2023:

